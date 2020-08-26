PVRIS’ Alex Babinski “no longer associated” with band following sexual harassment allegations

PVRIS have parted ways with band member Alex Babinski following recent allegations of sexual harassment against the musician.

The US outfit, which is fronted by Lynn Gunn, are set to release their third album ‘Use Me’ this coming Friday (August 28).

Today (August 26), the group shared a statement on Twitter confirming that they had “been made aware of allegations involving Alex Babinski”, and that he will therefore “no longer be associated with PVRIS” with immediate effect.

Advertisement

“We absolutely and emphatically will not tolerate sexual harassment, coercion and all other forms of sexual misconduct – online and offline,” the post continues. “It is our responsibility to ensure and provide a safe space within the PVRIS community and to believe and support victims and survivors.”

The statement concludes: “As of today Alex will no longer be associated with PVRIS. He will be handling these matters privately and professionally.” You can see the tweet above.

Babinski has since shared his own statement in which he claims that the allegations made against him are “100% false” – see his full post below.

“I understand that until there is provided clear evidence, I have no way to prove these allegations otherwise,” he continued. “I am determined to prove my innocence and am in the process of taking legal action in order to professionally and efficiently clear my name.

“I respect and honour all victims of sexual misconduct and it’s important for them to come forward and be heard. I respect and understand Lynn and Brian [MacDonald’s] decision to part ways with me at this time.”

Advertisement

PVRIS are now comprised of Gunn and MacDonald, though Gunn revealed upon the announcement of ‘Use Me’ that she had consistently downplayed her role of the band’s sole creative force. She’s also the only member to appear in the promotional images for the new record.

Speaking to NME in a recent interview, Gunn explained that she is now allowing herself “to take credit” for PVRIS’ output.

“This had to happen for me to continue wanting to do this,” she said. “With all the work I was putting into this next record, it felt really weird and uncomfortable to be giving equal credit to everyone.

“Brian and Alex have always been incredibly supportive of my vision over the years, but I never felt comfortable opening up and owning that role. It made me feel apathetic towards the project.”