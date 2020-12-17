PVRIS announce ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need of Hell’ livestream

PVRIS have announced a live-streamed show for next month, where the band will play the entirety of their second studio album, ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need of Hell’.

The show follows a similar event last month where PVRIS performed songs from their debut full-length, ‘White Noise’.

The performance will be streamed on January 9 from 8pm EST (1am GMT on January 10) through the platform Pillar.

Announcing the All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell – Live From Arizona livestream on January 9th 2021 on @pillar_music. Exclusive merchandise is now live for our Pillar Subscribers + a limited number of Meet and Greets! We can't wait to revisit this record with you all. pic.twitter.com/6OamjYXmAZ — PVRIS (@ThisIsPVRIS) December 15, 2020

The series of livestreams follow the arrival of PVRIS’ third studio album, ‘Use Me’, in August. NME gave the record a four-star review, praising frontwoman Lynn Gunn for “flexing her muscles, making sense of and peace with her past and, most importantly, embracing a new future”.

Gunn touched on this during an interview with NME, explaining that with this album, she allowed herself “to take credit” for the band’s success.

“This had to happen for me to continue wanting to do this. With all the work I was putting into this next record, it felt really weird and uncomfortable to be giving equal credit to everyone,” she said.

“Brian and Alex have always been incredibly supportive of my vision over the years, but I never felt comfortable opening up and owning that role. It made me feel apathetic towards the project.”

Since ‘Use Me’, PVRIS have also released an original song featuring RAYE, ‘Thank You’, which features on the deluxe version of the album.

Just prior to the release of ‘Use Me’, PVRIS parted ways with band member Alex Babinski following allegations of sexual harassment against him.