PVRIS announce intimate UK tour for 2020

And their new EP drops this October

PVRIS are heading to the UK in February 2020 for a string of intimate shows.

The Massachusetts rockers, who are set to release an as-yet-untitled EP in October, are set to visit Glasgow, Manchester and London.

The trio’s last album ‘All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell’ was released in 2017. Recently, the band returned with comeback single ‘Death Of Me’ and played this year’s Reading and Leeds festival.

Tickets are on sale now for the three shows. According to the band, a limited number of fans who buy tickets today (August 30) will be invited to a pre-show listening party where new material will be aired.

PVRIS UK tour 2020:

FEBRUARY

18 – Glasgow, St Luke’s

19 – Manchester, Gorilla

20 – London, Electric Brixton

The band’s latest single ‘Hallucinations’ dropped earlier this month which frontwoman Lynn Gunn co-wrote with with Marshmello and Amy Allen (Halsey, Selena Gomez).

The group spoke to NME last week about their upcoming EP and album. “They capture two energies that I think will be pretty present,” Gunn said.

“We like to bounce around, do one of everything and keep it fun and exciting. On the EP, I’d say there’s a good mix. There’s one more ballad-y song, there’s very classic brooding dark PVRIS, and there’s one that’s very fun and kinda like a fucked up weird summer jam”.

PVRIS’ new EP is released on October 25 with a full-length album to follow in early 2020.