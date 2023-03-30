PVRIS announce new album ‘Evergreen’ with single ‘Good Enemy’

PVRIS have announced details of their fourth album and shared its first single – listen to new track ‘Good Enemy’ below.

The new LP is titled ‘Evergreen’ and will be released on July 14 via Hopeless Records. It will feature two songs shared last year and follow 2020 album ‘Use Me’.

Speaking about the new album, vocalist Lynn Gunn said: “‘Evergreen’ is a reclamation of control in our post-pandemic culture, posing a complex discussion on fame, technology, spectacle, and female autonomy.”

She added: “It’s not my job as an artist to cater to certain trends or people’s nostalgia, I have to follow what I feel compelled to follow and do my best to uncover what truths and messages I can find within that. I have to always embrace the risks of change and trust that each stage of my music’s life will resonate with whoever it’s meant to.”

Listen to ‘Good Enemy’ below.

Discussing the album title, Gunn said: “If you search the definition of ‘evergreen,’ you will find words like: enduring, timeless, fresh, unlimited, and renewal. In our modern culture where everything is online, algorithm-based, and instantaneous, it feels like timelessness, longevity and connection could someday become dying concepts. More than ever, PVRIS has, and always will be anti-formula, anti-virality, and anti-instant gratification.”

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘Evergreen’ below.

1. ‘I Don’t Wanna Do This Anymore’

2. ‘Good Enemy’

3. ‘Goddess’

4. ‘Animal’

5. ‘Hype Zombies

6. ‘Take My Nirvana’

7. ‘Senti-mental’

8. ‘Anywhere But Here’

9. ‘Headlights’

10. ‘Love Is A…’

11. ‘Evergreen’

Speaking to NME last year about the band’s fourth album, Gunn said: “I’ve been trying to think less in terms of eras, and just [on] what’s happening in the moment.

“In the last few years, there’s been a lot of pressure on artists and bands to have a defined “era”, and there’s so many in-between moments that are also so crucial.”

This winter, PVRIS will support Fall Out Boy on their UK arena tour behind new album ‘So Much (For) Stardust’.

See the dates below and buy tickets here.

OCTOBER 2023

17 – Warsaw, Cos Torwar

18 – Prague, Sportovní hala Fortuna

20 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

21 – Munich, Zenith

23 – Paris, Zénith

24 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

25 – Brussels, Forest National

27 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

29 – Manchester, AO Arena

31 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

NOVEMBER 2023

2 – London, The O2

6 – Oberhausen, Rudolf Weber-Arena

7 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

8 – Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle