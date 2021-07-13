PVRIS announce “new era”, reveal they’ll play new music on forthcoming tour

American rock duo PVRIS have announced that their “new era” is imminent, revealing they’ll be playing new songs on their forthcoming tour.

On social media, the band shared their forthcoming US tour dates set for later this year, saying that the tour will see the band enter a new phase.

“Welcome to the new era,” they wrote.

“We are debuting three new songs on tour to give you an advanced preview of what’s to come.”

PVRIS released their third album, ‘Use Me’, in August of last year. In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Dannii Leivers described the album as one where frontwoman Lynn Gunn “leaves her anxieties behind and steps forward into the spotlight.”

“‘Use Me’ is the sound of an artist flexing her muscles, making sense of and peace with her past and, most importantly, embracing a new future,” the review read.

PVRIS performed ‘Use Me’ in full during the final instalment of a three-part livestream series in April. The first two instalments saw the band play their previous two albums – 2014’s ‘White Noise’ and 2017’s ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need of Hell’, respectively.