PVRIS drummer Justin Nace has left the group after six years

PVRIS drummer Justin Nace has announced that he’s leaving the band.

Nace, who has drummed with the Massachusetts rock outfit for six years, shared the news on Twitter yesterday (January 29).

He wrote: “After six years, my time drumming for Pvris has come to an end. It’s been incredible traveling the world and playing shows with them. I’m so thankful to have met so many caring and supportive fans across so many continents.

“Thanks to @thisispvris, and a massive thanks and love to to you guys for all the amazing support and love along the way. Made me feel at home, and that means the world to me. Looking forward to this year, and seeing what’s next on my musical journey.”

PVRIS, who have yet to respond to the announcement, are due to tour the UK next month for a series of intimate shows ahead of the release of their next album.

The band are set to visit Glasgow, Manchester and London in February – you can see the full dates below.

FEBRUARY

18 – Glasgow, St Luke’s

19 – Manchester, Gorilla

20 – London, Electric Brixton

The trio’s last album ‘All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell’ was released in 2017. The band returned with comeback single ‘Death Of Me’ last year and played Reading and Leeds festival in the summer.

The group also spoke to NME last year about their EP and upcoming album. “They capture two energies that I think will be pretty present,” singer Lynn Gunn said. “We like to bounce around, do one of everything and keep it fun and exciting. On the EP, I’d say there’s a good mix. There’s one more ballad-y song, there’s very classic brooding dark PVRIS, and there’s one that’s very fun and kinda like a fucked up weird summer jam”.