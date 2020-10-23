PVRIS enlist RAYE for commanding new single ‘Thank You’

PVRIS have shared a brand new track, which sees the Massachusetts band team up with London singer-songwriter RAYE.

The song is one of five new tracks included on the newly released deluxe version of PVRIS’ recent album ‘Use Me’.

“‘Thank You’ is about expressing gratitude to those who may have done you dirt, turning the fuck ups/heartbreaks into lessons for growth and moving forward with power and strength,” said PVRIS’ Lynn Gunn about the new song.

Advertisement

The initial edition of ‘Use Me’ arrived in August, with the newly released deluxe version also including remixes of the title track and ‘Dead Weight’, as well as an alternative version of ‘Things Are Better’ and a new mix of ‘Loveless’.

In a four-star review, NME declared ‘Use Me’ “the sound of an artist flexing her muscles, making sense of and peace with her past and, most importantly, embracing a new future.”

Gunn said upon the announcement of ‘Use Me’ that she had in the past downplayed her role of the band’s sole creative force. She’s also the only member to appear in the promotional images for the new record.

Speaking to NME, Gunn explained that she is now allowing herself “to take credit” for PVRIS’ output.

Advertisement

“This had to happen for me to continue wanting to do this,” she said. “With all the work I was putting into this next record, it felt really weird and uncomfortable to be giving equal credit to everyone.”