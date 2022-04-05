PVRIS have delayed their UK and Europe tour until 2023

PVRIS have postponed their upcoming tour of Europe and the UK, shifting its starting point from later in April to next January.

The nine-month delay comes down to the band opting to focus on their as-yet-unannounced album, which frontwoman Lynn Gunn confirmed was officially “in progress” in a statement shared today (April 5).

Gunn explained that the tour was initially “meant to be accompanied by a brand new PVRIS album”, but up to this point, she and her bandmates had been held back by “the unlimited amount of obstacles and setbacks brought on from the pandemic” as well as a lack of support from their former label, Rise Records.

Expounding upon that note, she cited the label’s “lack of space, lack of time, lack of budget and conflict of priorities/interest regarding the PVRIS brand and community”, and said that as a result, it became “nearly impossible to have this album written, recorded, conceptualized, up to standard and ready for your consumption by the time of this tour”.

Noting that PVRIS “is now free to move forward into this next chapter”, Gunn continued: “I never want to compromise the creative quality or integrity of our music and visuals. This is something that unfortunately had to be done too many times on this past album cycle (we gave it our best despite the circumstances). I refuse to do that moving forward.

“PVRIS deserves better and you deserve better, as you are the sole reason we get to do what we do.”

The tour will now kick off in Manchester on January 22, with shows in Glasgow, Birmingham and London following in quick succession. The European stint will start in Antwerp on January 29, with the band due to hit stages in Tilburg, Paris, Cologne, Hamberg, Vienna, Munich, Milan and Berlin from there. You can find tickets for the Glasgow, Birmingham and London shows here, with the rest available from PVRIS’ website.

PVRIS announced their “new era” last July, confirming that new music would be played at subsequent shows. They released an electric new single titled ‘My Way’ that October, and linked up with Miyavi for ‘Snakes’ in November.

The band released their third album, ‘Use Me’, in August of 2020. In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Dannii Leivers described the album as one where Gunn “leaves her anxieties behind and steps forward into the spotlight”, delivering “the sound of an artist flexing her muscles, making sense of and peace with her past and, most importantly, embracing a new future”.

Last month, it was announced PVRIS would be supporting Machine Gun Kelly on several dates of his ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour across North America.

PVRIS’ 2023 UK and Europe tour dates are:

JANUARY

Sunday 22 – Manchester, Manchester Academy

Monday 23 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Wednesday 25 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Thursday 26 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Sunday 29 – Antwerp, Kavka Zappa

Tuesday 31 – Tilburg, 013

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 1 – Paris, Alhambra

Thursday 2 – Cologne, Gloria Theater

Saturday 4 – Hamburg, Grunspan

Monday 6 – Vienna, Flex

Tuesday 7 – Munich, Technikum

Wednesday 8 – Milan, Magazzini Generali

Friday 10 – Berlin, Gretchen