See PVRIS’ behind-the-scenes photos from electrifying new ‘Monster’ video

PVRIS have shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes shots from their “grimy” new video for ‘Monster’, as Lynn Gunn also explains the inspiration behind the track.

Marking the start of the band’s “new era“, ‘Monster’ comes as the first new material since PVRIS’ acclaimed third album ‘Use Me‘ – where frontwoman Lynn Gunn truly took the helm by playing the entirely of the guitar, drums, and bass parts on the record as well as cooked up beats and singing vocals.

Fittingly, the new single deals with “reclaiming your confidence and conviction”.

“We shot ‘Monster’ in downtown Los Angeles in a pretty hot and sweaty warehouse,” Gunn told NME. “The video is grimy, slimy and high energy, and being on set was the same matched energy. The video was directed by Katharine White (director of the ‘Death Of Me’ video) and featured a few of the same dancers from that video.”

She continued: “‘Monster’ is about reclaiming your confidence and conviction. I think quite often we let outside influences and expectations warp our self-perception. I know that rings true in my life, I often internalise other people’s projections placed on me and can feel disoriented and stuck a lot of the time. It’s ultimately about releasing the pressure of those inhibitions and internalisations, often created from those outside influences, and returning back to your true self. Remembering who you are.”

“After this last year and all the massive changes that occurred collectively and personally, recording/shooting/releasing ‘Monster’ and putting it out into the world felt like a small way to reclaim a lot of the things I felt I lost.”

Check out some exclusive behind-the-scenes shots from the video below.

Fans can expect to hear more new material when PVRIS debut more of their “new era” on their upcoming US tour.

PVRIS released their third album, ‘Use Me’, in August of last year. In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Dannii Leivers described the album as one where frontwoman Lynn Gunn “leaves her anxieties behind and steps forward into the spotlight.”

“‘Use Me’ is the sound of an artist flexing her muscles, making sense of and peace with her past and, most importantly, embracing a new future,” the review read.