PVRIS rearrange release date for their new album ‘Use Me’

PVRIS have rescheduled the release date of their forthcoming new album ‘Use Me’.

The record, which is the Massachusetts band’s third album, was initially slated to arrive on May 1. It’s the follow-up to their August 2017 release ‘All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell’.

However, due “to circumstances beyond our control” (a likely reference to the ongoing coronavirus crisis that has blighted the music industry), PVRIS have now announced that ‘Use Me’ will be released on July 10.

In a post on their social media accounts, the band announced the delay and added “we are working on a few things to make it up to you and hold you over until July”.

“Thanks for your continued support. We hope you’re all staying safe during this time.”

‘Use Me’, which is being released on Reprise/Warner Records, will see frontwoman Lynn Gunn “allowing [her]self to take credit” for the pivotal role she plays in the group, according to a press release.

“PVRIS is a unit and very much a team, but the heart and soul of the vision and music always has sourced from me,” Gunn said. “I’m just saying it now. I fulfilled my own vision of what a role model should be.”

PVRIS announced ‘Use Me’ last month by sharing the song ‘Dead Weight’, which was written about the drawbacks of “being a people pleaser, holding others up and never asking for anything back”.