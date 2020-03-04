PVRIS share defiant new song ‘Dead Weight’ and announce third album ‘Use Me’

PVRIS have shared a new song in ‘Dead Weight’ and announced details of their upcoming third album, ‘Use Me’.

‘Dead Weight’ was premiered as the Hottest Record In The World on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show earlier today (March 4).

The band have now shared a video for the track, directed by YHELLOW, who previously worked on the videos for ‘Hallucinations’ and ‘Old Wounds’. In the clip, Gunn is seen driving a hearse filled with various characters, pulling up in a dark, eerie area for a dance party that turns very surreal. You can watch it below now.

In a press release, Gunn said of ‘Dead Weight’: “[It’s] about being a people pleaser, holding others up and never asking for anything back. Quite often that can be taken advantage of and it can be hard to set ‘no’/set boundaries. This feels amplified, especially as a woman. This song is about stepping into my power as a woman, shedding old skin and taking nurturing/caretaker feminine nature and turning it into a super power.”

Meanwhile, PVRIS will release their third album ‘Use Me’ on May 1 via Reprise/Warner Records. The record will see Gunn “allowing [her]self to take credit” for the pivotal role she plays in the group, from songwriting to presentation, production to concepts for merch and visuals.

“PVRIS is a unit and very much a team, but the heart and soul of the vision and music always has sourced from me,” she said. “I’m just saying it now. I fulfilled my own vision of what a role model should be.”

The tracklist for ‘Use Me’ is as follows:

‘Gimme A Minute’

‘Dead Weight’

‘Stay Gold’

‘Good To Be Alive’

‘Death Of Me’

‘Hallucinations’

‘Old Wounds’

‘Loveless’

‘January Rain’

‘Use Me’

‘Wish You Well’

PVRIS are set to support Halsey on her North American tour this summer, and will play a number of headline shows and festival sets Stateside before that tour kicks off. You can find all their upcoming tour dates on their official website.

The band began teasing their comeback earlier this week (March 2) in a series of mysterious social media posts. A link with the command “use this” took fans to a Spotify playlist which was also called ‘USE THIS’ and contained one solitary track – ‘You and I’ from the deluxe version of their debut album ‘White Noise’.