"A different way to approach music with no borders, no judgment, no labels"

Q-Tip, Little Simz and Idris Elba feature on ‘New Breed’, the new single by French-Cameroonian artist James BKS who is the first act signed to Elba’s record label, 7Wallace.

‘New Breed’ is the second single by James BKS, who released his first song, ‘Kwele’, via Elba’s label last year. His latest effort is said to be “an ode to Africa and empowerment.”

Addresses the song, James said: “Little Simz, Idris Elba, Q-Tip and me strongly and proudly represent the New Breed movement, a different way to approach music with no borders, no judgment, no labels. We have learned from our past mistakes and victories and our eyes are on Africa, while in the meantime we embrace our own personal paths, respectively in the UK for Little Simz and Idris Elba, in the US for Q-Tip, and in France for me.”

The single is accompanied by an animated video directed by Stevie Gee and Essy May. Watch below.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Elba was revealed to be in the forthcoming Cats movie: a big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical of the same name. In August, the actor appeared to not know what the plot of the forthcoming movie is about despite starring in it.

Elsewhere, Little Simz spoke to NME recently about how her hometown of London has shaped her as a person.

“Being British to me, it’s just embedded in me,” Simz said. “From the way I talk and the way I carry myself to me. It just represents my identity and the way I am. I grey up in North London, Essex Road to be exact. North is somewhere that I don’t ever see myself moving from. It’s just home. I wouldn’t change growing up here for the world.”