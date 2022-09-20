QOTSA’s Josh Homme: “Making a record with Nikki Lane saved my life”

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme has said making an album with country musician Nikki Lane “saved my life”.

Homme served as producer on Lane’s upcoming album ‘Denim & Diamonds’, which will be released on Friday (September 23).

In a post shared on Instagram yesterday (September 19), the QOTSA frontman reflected on working on the album. “Making a record with Nikki Lane saved my life,” he wrote. “Her songs about life, love, loss & just plain picking yourself up to go for another round in the ring… well, they helped me do the same.”

Advertisement

He continued to describe the record as “tough & beautiful” and “honest & ready to go Honky Tonkin”. “Nikki ain’t just a singer songwriter, she’s an entrepreneur,” he added. “An inspiration for girls, boys & bad asses everywhere.

“Nikki’s new record ‘Denim & Diamonds’ is a Declaration of Independence, individuality & self respect. I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to be part of it. Thanks Nix.”

Lane responded to Homme in her Instagram Story, writing: “I will never forget the sessions that brought ‘Denim & Diamonds’ to life, but I’m most grateful for the friendships that came with it. Thanks for taking a chance on me.”

As well as being produced and mixed by Homme, ‘Denims & Diamonds’ will also feature his QOTSA bandmates Alain Johannes, Dean Fertita and Michael Shuman. Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders has also been confirmed to appear on the record, alongside Autolux’s Carla Azar.

Previously, Lane has enjoyed high-profile collaborations with Lana Del Rey, co-writing and appearing on the track ‘Breaking Up Slowly’ from Del Rey’s 2021 album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’. The pair performed the song together at Stagecoach Festival earlier this year, while they also performed together in January.

Advertisement

Earlier this month (September 3), Homme was one of the many stars to honour Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins at a special tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. The QOTSA frontman took part in a reunion of the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures at the event, as well as performing with Chic’s Nile Rodgers.

Queens Of The Stone Age have been largely inactive while Homme has been engaged in legal proceedings over custody of his children with ex-wife Brody Dalle.