Gone Is Gone – the supergroup featuring members of Queens Of The Stone Age, Mastodon and At The Drive-In – have released a new song, ‘Sometimes I Feel’.

The band formed in 2016 and released their debut album ‘Echolocation’ the following year. Their line-up consists of QOTSA’s Troy Van Leeuwen, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders, At The Drive-In’s Tony Hajjar and Sencit Music founder Mike Zarin.

‘Sometimes I Feel’ follows ‘Everything Is Wonderful’, which was released earlier this summer. It is available to stream and download on all platforms now via Clouds Hill Music. Watch the video for the track below now.

In a statement, Gone Is Gone said the song “started as a collaboration under quarantine, using the limited tools we had”.

“What started with phone tag, turned into the creation of sounds using samples of voicemail bits, which turned into a visceral collaboration for all of us to subconsciously express our psyche under lockdown,” they explained. “It’s an odd turn for us as a band that reflects an odd turn for us as a society.”

Van Leeuwen added: “You’re in a blissful dream filled with love and light. You search for the words to express this feeling, but everything comes out jumbled and upside down. But that doesn’t matter. The feeling you’re experiencing is real enough to believe. You hear a voice repeating the word ‘Happiness’.

“This voice is joined by a chorus of angels and every time they repeat it, the sound becomes more intense into deafening screams. As you slowly awake, you realise these screams are your own. The veil of this dream unravels and dissipates to reveal the awful world that is the ‘Now’ as it’s crumbling around your bed.”

Meanwhile, Queens Of The Stone Age announced what will be their first show in three years earlier this week. The band is one of six headliners set to play at Reading & Leeds 2021.