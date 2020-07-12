Quality Control rapper Marlo found dead in Atlanta

Quality Control rapper Marlo has been found dead in Atlanta, according to local reports.

Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office told NBC News that Marlo, whose real name was Rudolph Johnson, died in the early hours of this morning. He was 30.

His cause of death has not yet been determined. However, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed Billboard that police responded to a single vehicle accident on the I-285 near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass around 11:30pm EDT.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers said they found a 30-year-old driver who had been shot and was deceased. They did not identify the victim.

“Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation,” a police statement read. “At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.”

Signed to Quality Control Music, the same label as Migos, Lil Yachty, and Lil Baby, Marlo was known for a vintage Atlanta sound that celebrated his hometown.

In 2017, he released a joint album called ‘2 The Hard Way’ with Lil Baby. Then earlier this year he released ‘1st & 3rd’; the title track features both Future and Lil Baby.

“We just did a song a 4 this morning smh rip brother,” Lil Yachty wrote, paying tribute to his labelmate.

“Rip lil Marlo prayers to his family!” Meek Mill tweeted.

Rip lil Marlo prayers to his family! 🙏🏿 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 12, 2020

London On Da Track added: “Damn bro not marlo it wasn’t yo time to go brudda damn plz say it ain’t true.”

Damn bro not marlo it wasn’t yo time to go brudda damn plz say it ain’t true — WeGotLondonOnDaTrack (@LondonOnDaTrack) July 12, 2020

See more tributes to Marlo below:

RIP LIL MARLO THAT SHIT IS WACK. — SICKBOY DOLLA (@HeirDash) July 12, 2020

RIP Lil Marlo and love to Atlanta. Not the news I wanted to wake up to. — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) July 12, 2020

Lil Marlo Got Killed????????? Yo Wtf Is Happening — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) July 12, 2020