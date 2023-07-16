Quavo and Future team up on new song ‘Turn Yo Clic Up’

Quavo and Future have teamed up on new song ‘Turn Yo Clic Up’ – listen to it below.

The track, which was produced by Basobeats, Sluzyyy, and Macshooter49, follows the Migos rapper’s recent releases ‘Without You’, ‘Greatness’ and ‘Honey Bun’.

The duo have collaborated in the past tracks like Migos’ ‘Picasso’, Pop Smoke‘s ‘Snitching and Post Malone‘s ‘Congratulations’.

Quavo announced his forthcoming new album ‘Rocket Power’ – dedicated to his late bad member Takeoff – back in May, but is yet to share an official release date.

Listen to ‘Turn Yo Clic Up’ and watch the accompanying music below.

Announcing ‘Rocket Power’ in May, Quavo described the album as “my therapy” following the death of Migos band member Takeoff.

“This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now,” he wrote in an Instagram post. Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I ALWAYS find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT!

“Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

Takeoff died on November 1 last year, aged 28, when he was shot dead in an alleged dice game gone wrong in Houston, Texas. In January, a man was charged with the murder of Takeoff but was released on bail after paying a $1million bond. He was formally indicted last month.

Offset recently said that performing tribute to Takeoff with Quavo at 2023 BET Awards “cleared his soul”. It marked the first time the duo had performed together since Takeoff’s death.

Cardi B – who is married to Takeoff’s bandmate and cousin Offset – paid fresh tribute to the late star in May, describing the late star as “a beautiful soul”. It came after Cardi made a speech at the rapper’s funeral.