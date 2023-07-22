Quavo confirms release date and details for new album ‘Rocket Power’

Quavo has confirmed a release date and full details of his forthcoming album, ‘Rocket Power’.

The album was confirmed earlier this year, and has now been locked down for an August 14 release date.

Announcing ‘Rocket Power’ in May, Quavo described the album as “my therapy” following the death of Migos bandmate Takeoff.

“This album is a true reflection of how I feel right now,” he wrote in an Instagram post. Sometimes I’m good, sometimes I’m down, sometimes I’m disappointed, sometimes I fall apart, but then I ALWAYS find my strength again. I know everything might not be alright right now, but the Rocket showed me a way to make it RIGHT!

“Rocket Power keeps me going. Rocket Power gives me fuel. Rocket Power will help us all overcome whatever we’re going through.”

Watch the ‘Rocket Power’ album trailer below.

Earlier this month, Quavo and Future teamed up on new song ‘Turn Yo Clic Up’. The track, which was produced by Basobeats, Sluzyyy, and Macshooter49, follows the Migos rapper’s recent releases ‘Without You’, ‘Greatness’ and ‘Honey Bun’.

Takeoff died on November 1 last year, aged 28, when he was shot dead in an alleged dice game gone wrong in Houston, Texas. In January, a man was charged with the murder of Takeoff but was released on bail after paying a $1million bond. He was formally indicted last month.

Offset recently said that performing tribute to Takeoff with Quavo at 2023 BET Awards “cleared his soul”. It marked the first time the duo had performed together since Takeoff’s death.