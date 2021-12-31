Quavo reportedly being sued by limo driver for alleged assault

Quavo is reportedly being sued by Las Vegas-based limousine driver, who alleges that the Migos rapper and his entourage violently assaulted him back in July.

According to documents seen by TMZ, the complainant – whose name has not been revealed at the time of writing – was allegedly hired by Migos to drive him and his crew from a local club to the Virgin Hotel. However when the driver accidentally drove off without one of the members of Migos’ party, it’s alleged he was assaulted with a bottle and told to “shut the fuck up”.

The situation only escalated from there, it’s alleged, with the driver repeatedly punched and kicked by “as many as five” of the passengers. The driver alleges further that although the Virgin Hotel’s staff and security witnessed the incident, they opted to flee inside rather than help. He claims that as a result, he suffered both physical and mental injuries, as well as “disfigurement”.

TMZ reports that the driver is seeking unspecified damages from Quavo, Migos Touring and the Virgin Hotel. NME has reached out to representatives of Quavo and the Virgin Hotel for comment.

Earlier this year, Quavo was investigated by police over a leaked video that reportedly showed the rapper getting into an altercation with his former partner, Saweetie (aka Diamonté Harper). He denied that he “physically abused” Harper, saying: “We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from.”

Despite his recent legal troubles, Quavo has kept active with the release of Migos’ recent fourth album, ‘Culture III’, as well as his joint single with Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel, ‘Shmoney’. He also released two of his own singles this year: ‘Blame’ in May and ‘Strub Tha Ground’ (with Yung Miami) in October.

Quavo confirmed in June that he was working with Pop Smoke before the latter’s death, and still plans to release the tracks they collaborated on.