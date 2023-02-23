Quavo shares new Takeoff tribute song ‘Greatness’

Quavo has shared a second tribute song to his late nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff – watch the video for ‘Greatness’ below.

The rapper was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, leading to widespread tributes from across the rap world and beyond. This month also saw Quavo lead a tribute to Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Last month, Quavo shared the emotional song ‘Without You’, a tribute to Takeoff, and has now returned with new track ‘Greatness’, also dedicated to his late friend.

Watch the video for the new track below.

Following Takeoff’s public memorial in November, Quavo also wrote a letter addressed to his late nephew.

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” he wrote. “Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you can do it right with me. You never competed with me, we were always on the same team.”

Police arrested a man suspected of murdering Takeoff at the start of December. It was later reported that he’d allegedly looked up how to secure fake plane tickets to flee the US after the incident, but the suspect himself has claimed he is innocent; he was released from jail last month after his $1million bond was posted.

This month, Migos’ Offset responded to rumours that he fought Quavo backstage at the Grammys, denying reports of a confrontation between the Migos bandmates.

Offset was not present during the tribute, leading some online to believe there was tension between him and with Quavo. TMZ reported that Offset was initially due to be involved in the tribute (at the Recording Academy’s request), but that the idea was shot down by Quavo, leading to a “physical fight” backstage.

Offset has now denied that was the case, writing bluntly in a tweet: “What tf look like fighting my brother yal n****s is crazy.”