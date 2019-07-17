Quavo shows support for A$AP Rocky by recalling his own run-in with Swedish police

The Migos rapper also called for Rocky's release from prison

With A$AP Rocky still being held in prison in Sweden, Migos member Quavo has now revealed that he’s also had negative experiences with the Swedish police.

Rocky was arrested on July 2 in Stockholm following claims that the rapper and his entourage assaulted a man. Although Rocky – real name Rakim Mayers – claims he was acting in self-defence and that the person he allegedly assaulted had been sexually harassing women, he could still potentially be held in prison until he is due to stand trial in mid-August.

In a new interview with TMZ, Quavo recalled his own run-ins with the authorities in Sweden. “I will tell you one secret: Sweden had us down on the curb nearly as soon as we landed,” he told the outlet.

“They had me and my cameraman, and they were trying to lock us up too. Sweden is real tough. Free my boy Rocky!”

The arrest has been widely condemned by the US hip-hop community, with rappers including Tyga and Tyler the Creator refusing to play shows in the Scandinavian country ever again following Rocky’s arrest. A change.org petition, which now has over 600,000 signatures, has also been set up campaigning for Rocky’s release.

As part of the arrest A$AP Rocky’s manager, John Ehmann, reportedly had his hotel room in Sweden searched by officials. In a recent statement on Instagram, Ehmann condemned his client’s predicament: “For a man that has not been proven guilty to go through these conditions, while visiting a country to headline their festival, is troublesome.”

He added: “To keep Rocky and his colleagues in jail is punishment before due process.”

One New York congressman has promised to fight for Rocky’s release from prison, but it’s still not yet clear when the rapper will be released.