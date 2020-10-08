Quavo signals that Migos have settled their issues with their label Quality Control

Quavo has signalled that Migos have settled their differences with their label Quality Control after a dispute arose between the two parties earlier this year.

The Atlanta trio’s relationship with QC became strained over the summer after Migos sued their former lawyer Damien Granderson, claiming that he “cheated [them] out of millions of dollars”.

Granderson, who started working with Migos a year after they signed a deal with QC, did not publicly respond to the complaint.

QC CEO Pierre Thomas responded to the lawsuit in July by saying that “we have always practiced honest business and complete transparency from the beginning when we started Quality Control Music”.

“I will not stand by and let Quality Control Music’s reputation and everything we have built and sacrificed be tarnished by allegations of unfair and unjust business practices,” he added.

Quavo has now appeared to suggest that he and his group have settled their differences with QC after posting a pair of images on Instagram yesterday (October 7).

In the images, Quavo can be seen holding a wad of money and posing in front of the QC logo, captioning the post: “QC The Label Money STILL On The Table.”

Thomas replied “Dam [sic] right” in the comments section, further suggesting that the two parties have settled their differences.

Earlier this summer Migos confirmed that their next studio album won’t complete the ‘Culture’ trilogy as previously thought.

The group had been expected to round off their trilogy of ‘Culture’-titled albums with their forthcoming release, following on from 2017’s ‘Culture’ and 2018’s ‘Culture II’.