Quavo’s sister calls for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”

Qauvo’s sister has shared an appeal for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”.

The Migos rapper, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed in a shooting in Houston bowling alley earlier this month, aged 28.

The artist’s funeral took place last week, which was followed by lengthy tributes from uncle Quavo and Cardi B, who is married to bandmate Offset.

Now, Quavo’s sister, Kashara Marshall has called for the late rapper’s killer to be identified. Posting to her Instagram stories yesterday (November 14), she wrote: “Find out who did this to my NEPHEW!!!!!!!!! By any MEANS.”

Thousands gathered at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday (November 11) for the rapper’s funeral, where Drake, Lil Yachty, Cee-Lo Green and Teyana Taylor were among those in attendance.

The service also included performances from Justin Bieber, Chlöe Bailey, Yolanda Adams and Byron Cage.

Other acts to have paid tribute to Takeoff include the likes of Beyoncé, Dave, Tyler, The Creator, 50 Cent and Rick Ross.

In his tribute posted to Instagram, Quavo wrote that he would miss “our angel”.

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” the message began. “Since we were kids you been by my side, lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move.. then you followed up right behind me.”

“Nothing ever bothered Take and he didn’t bother anybody,” Quavo wrote later in the tribute, going on to call him “by far the funniest person in [the] room”.

He added: “This whole time I’ve been trying to figure out what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it. We hated that word ‘nephew’ or when they said ‘Unc and Phew’ cuz we always knew we were way closer than that and it made me feel old too.

“But I knew you weren’t my brother cuz you are my sister’s son, so I couldn’t say brother.

“Now I finally get it…

“You are OUR angel.”

Cardi B, meanwhile, described the pain of the recent loss as “incomparable”.

“The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo and your friends and family the strength to keep going,” she wrote in her own tribute.