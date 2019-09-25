Queen + Adam Lambert announce new UK tour for 2020

Introducing the Rhapsody tour...

Queen & Adam Lambert have announced that they will bring The Rhapsody Tour to the UK in June 2020. Their latest stage show, which has toured across North America, will arrive in Manchester and London for six arena shows.

After kicking off the run of shows at London’s O2 Arena on June 2, the tour will continue for five non-consecutive nights before heading to Manchester Arena on June 11. Tickets are on sale now and you can buy them here. Check out the tour dates in full below too.

JUNE 2020

2 – The O2 Arena, London

3 – The O2 Arena, London

5– The O2 Arena, London

6 – The O2 Arena, London

9– The O2 Arena, London

11 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

The ‘Rhapsody’ tour comes in the wake of Queen’s 2018 Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The film is now the highest-grossing music biopic of all time and the biggest-selling film of 2019 in the UK.

Despite speculation about a potential sequel, frontman Adam Lambert insists there won’t be a second instalment focusing on life after Freddie.

“What would it be? A sequel? How would that work? It doesn’t make sense to me but I haven’t heard anything about it,” he told NME.

“But I somehow doubt that. Somehow… I don’t know what they would make the movie about.”