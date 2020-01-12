News Music News

Queen, Alice Cooper and more to perform at Australian bushfire relief concert

Other names on the bill include k.d. lang, Olivia Newton-John and Daryl Braithwaite

Will Lavin
Queen and Alice Cooper
Queen and Alice Cooper will perform at an bushfire benefit concert. CREDIT: Getty Images

Queen and Alice Cooper have been announced among the first round of artists performing at a benefit concert for Australian bushfire relief.

Taking place at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16, other names on the bill include k.d. lang, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, John Farnham, and more, with some still to be announced.

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed earlier in the week that the band had been asked to play the benefit concert on an open date during their seven gigs scheduled in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide and the Gold Coast from February 13 to 29.

Advertisement

According to 7 News, the show, which is being called Fire Fight Australia, will take place over nine hours and all proceeds from the event will go toward a number of different organisations that are working to fight the ongoing fires.

There will be 70,000 tickets available at three different price points ($70, $85, and $100). Tickets go on sale tomorrow (January 13) at noon Australian Eastern Standard Time on the Fire Fight Australia website.

See the benefit concert’s full lineup below (in alphabetical order):

Alice Cooper
Amy Shark
Baker Boy
Conrad Sewell
Daryl Braithwaite
Delta Goodrem
Grinspoon
Guy Sebastian
Hilltop Hoods
Icehouse
Illy
Jessica Mauboy
John Farnham
k.d. lang
Lee Kernaghan
Olivia Newton-John
Peking Duk
Pete Murray
Queen & Adam Lambert
Tina Arena
William Barton

Advertisement

Meanwhile, celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and more have donated to emergency services to help aid the country’s battle against the ongoing bushfire crisis.

In music, the likes of Metallica, Nick Cave, Pink and Elton John have all pledged to help victims of the Australia bushfires.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Radar

The NME 100: Essential new artists for 2020

Thomas Smith -
Meet the NME 100, the essential new artists set to take over 2020 and the next decade. Your new favourite artist is waiting...
Read more
Features

Neil Peart obituary, 1952-2020: The Professor of drums who weaved fantasy into rock

Mark Beaumont -
One of the greatest.
Read more
Album Reviews

Georgia – ‘Seeking Thrills’ review: a jubilant celebration of the dancefloor

The Londoner's second album captures the push and pull of the club with a writerly eye
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.