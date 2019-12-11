Queen and Adam Lambert add new dates to 2020 UK ‘Rhapsody’ tour

Queen and Adam Lambert have added five new dates to their forthcoming UK tour.

The band had already announced five nights at London’s O2 Arena in June 2020 along with two dates at the Manchester Arena.

Now they’ve added five more nights at the O2 to run throughout the month. Tickets are on sale now and you can buy them here.



The Queen and Adam Lambert ‘Rhapsody’ shows were inspired by the Oscar winning 2018 biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and will feature ambitious staging, lighting and visuals. The film is now the highest-grossing music biopic of all time and the biggest-selling film of 2019 in the UK.

Check out the tour dates in full below.

JUNE 2020

2 – The O2 Arena, London

3 – The O2 Arena, London

5– The O2 Arena, London

6 – The O2 Arena, London

8 – The O2 Arena, London

9 – The O2 Arena, London

11 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

12 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

17 – The O2 Arena, London

18 – The O2 Arena, London

20 – The O2 Arena, London

21 – The O2 Arena, London

Last month, the band launched a new app which allows fans to sing like late late frontman Freddie Mercury.

The app entitled FreddieMeter, shows users how closely their voice matches the late singer’s legendary range by analysing pitch, timbre, and melody to assign them a score of 0 to 100.

Fans can pick one of four songs on the app – ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, ‘Somebody to Love’ or ‘We Are the Champions’ – and challenge friends.

The device created by Google Creative Lab and Google Research has been trained on Mercury’s isolated vocals as well as samples of people trying to sing like him.

Meanwhile, May recently ruled out plans for the rock giants to play Glastonbury next year after clashing with Michael Eavis over the badger cull.

“We won’t [play Glastonbury] and there are a lot of reasons for that,” he said.

He continued: “One of them is that Michael Eavis has frequently insulted me, and I don’t particularly enjoy that. What bothers me more is that he’s in favour of the badger cull, which I regard as a tragedy and an unnecessary crime against wildlife.

“There’s a little bit of a schism there, I wouldn’t do Glastonbury. Unless things changed radically.”