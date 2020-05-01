Queen and Adam Lambert release charity single ‘You Are The Champions’

Queen and Adam Lambert have given the iconic ‘We Are The Champions’ a COVID-19 revamp, rereleasing a charity version entitled ‘You Are The Champions’.

After calls for a virtual jam circulated online, the band hooked up virtually to collaborate on the updated version of arguably one of the most recognisable songs of all time. ‘You Are The Champions’ features additional bass work from Neil Fairclough. Watch the video below:

The song was delivered as an online performance from the members’ perspective homes and shared on guitarist Brian May’s Instagram two weeks ago. Released now as an official single, proceeds from sales of ‘You Are The Champions’ will go to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

After Queen and Adam Lambert were forced to reschedule their UK and European tour to 2021, a press statement for the charity single released today (May 1) said the band “hoped this new ‘We Are The Champions’ will also provide some consolation for disappointed fans.”

Guitarist Brian May has spoken out throughout the coronavirus pandemic on concerns about live performances resuming, saying he thinks live artists will have to seriously consider how and when touring should resume.

“Playing live is what we’re best at,” May told NME, “but I definitely think we’re going to have to look at the way it’s done and not just assume that coronavirus has gone away so everything is OK forever. It’s probably not. There’s probably going to be more challenges out there.”

‘You Are The Champions’ is available to stream and download now.