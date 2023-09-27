Queen and Adam Lambert to kick off North American ‘Rhapsody’ tour next week

Queen and Adam Lambert are set to embark on their North American ‘Rhapsody’ tour next week – find all the details below.

The legendary band launched the acclaimed show back in 2019, and brought it to the UK, Ireland and Europe last year.

Per a press release, Queen and their frontman Lambert are now taking the newly “expanded and updated” production back to the US and Canada “where it first began”. The group have promised an “even more ambitious show” at the upcoming dates.

Queen’s 2023 Rhapsody’ tour is scheduled to begin with two consecutive nights at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland next Wednesday (October 4) and Thursday (5).

From there, they’ll visit Toronto, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia and other cities throughout the month. Further shows will follow in November, when Queen are due to make stop-offs in Dallas, Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Brian May explained in a statement: “We’re still calling our show the Rhapsody Tour, but the content has evolved massively from when you last saw it. New toys, new takes, but all the hits and more.”

Lambert added: “I consider it a beautiful twist of fate that I was put on a path that aligned me with Brian and Roger. I can’t wait to tour North America one more time alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor.”

Taylor commented: “Adam is certainly a real force on stage. It’s been nothing but a riotously funny and enjoyable journey with him. He is simply one of the best vocalists in the world – FACT!”

You can find any remaining tickets for Queen’s 2023 North American ‘Rhapsody’ tour here.

The gigs will see Queen and Adam Lambert supported on stage by their regular band members, long-serving Queen keyboard player Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough, and percussionist Tyler Warren.

See the full itinerary below.

OCTOBER

04 – CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

05 – CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

08 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

10 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

12 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

13 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

15 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

16 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

18 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

21 – Circuit Of The Americas, Austin, TX

23 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

25 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

27 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

28 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

30 – United Center, Chicago, IL

31 – United Center, Chicago, IL

NOVEMBER

02 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

03 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

05 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO

08 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

09 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

11 – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

12 – BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Earlier this year, Queen said they were considering releasing new music with Adam Lambert. “We have dabbled a little,” Brian May explained. “It is just that you haven’t heard any of it.”