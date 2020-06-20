Queen and Adam Lambert to stream special highlight reel show this weekend

Queen and Adam Lambert are set to stream a special live show on YouTube this weekend.

Tomorrow (June 21) would’ve marked the end of the band’s huge ‘Rhapsody’ UK arena tour with a show at The O2 in London.

To mark the occasion, the band are hosting a “tour watch party” on YouTube at 8pm BST (12pm PDT, 3pm EDT), a compiled show featuring highlights from previous tours.

Advertisement

Once aired tomorrow, the show will remain on YouTube for 24 hours. It will stream tomorrow at the link below.

The description of the video reads: “Queen + Adam Lambert are out to prove that even in these lockdown times the show can still go on. Having been forced by the coronavirus outbreak to postpone their much anticipated ‘Rhapsody’ summer tour, the band instead are providing an all access pass to a special online show on the day that would have marked that final O2 London concert.

“While appreciating that it won’t be the same as seeing them perform live, come back this Sunday at 12pm PST/3pm EST/8pm BST. Live for 24 hours only! Subscribe to be notified when the premiere starts. Make sure to hit the notification bell on the premiere page.”

Queen guitarist Brian May recently thanked fans for the “overwhelming love and support” they showed him after revealing that he had recently suffered a “small” heart attack that left him “close to death” after a gardening accident.

Advertisement

Queen and Adam Lambert recently shared dates for their rescheduled ‘Rhapsody’ UK and European tour. See the original and rescheduled tour dates below.

Sun 24 May 2020 – Bologna, Unipol Arena – Sun 23 May 2021

Tue 26 May 2020 – Paris, AccorHotels Arena – Wed 26 May 2021

Wed 27 May2020 – Antwerp, Sportspalais – Thu 27 May 2021

Fri 29 May 2020 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – Sat 29 May 2021

Sat 30 May 2020 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – Sun 30 May 2021

Tue 2 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Tue 1 June 2021

Wed 3 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Wed 2 June 2021

Fri 5 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Fri 4 June 2021

Sat 6 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Sat 5 June 2021

Mon 8 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Mon 7 June 2021

Tue 9 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Tue 8 June 2021

Thu 11 June 2020 – Manchester, Manchester Arena – Thu 10 June 2021

Fri 12 June 2020 – Manchester, Manchester Arena- Fri 11 June 2021

Sun 14 June 2020 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – Sun 13 June 2021

Mon 15 June 2020 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena – Mon 14 June 2021

Wed 17 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Wed 16 June 2021

The 18 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Thu 17 June 2021

Sat 20 June 2020 – London, The O2- Sat 19 June 2021

Sun 21 June 2020 – London, The O2 – Sun 20 June 2021

Wed 24 June 2020 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena – Thu 24 June 2021

Fri 26 June 2020 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena – Sat 26 June 2021

Sun 28 June 2020 – Zurich, Hallenstadion – Mon 28 June 2021

Mon 29 June 2020 – Munich, Olympiahalle – Tue 29 June 2021

Wed 1 July 2020 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – Thu 1 July 2021

Thu 2 July 2020 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – Fri 2 July 2021

Tue 7 July 2020 – Madrid, WiZink CenterTue 6 July 2021

Wed 8 July 2020 – Madrid, WiZink Center – Wed 7 July 2021