“I feel entirely spent” – Queen are getting their very own £5 coin

Queen are set to be the face of a new £5 coin, making them the first band ever to be honoured on a UK currency.

Available from today (January 24), the design is the first in The Royal Mint’s new ‘Music Legends’ collection.

The coin commemorates all four members of the band through the portrayal of each member’s instrument, with the Bechstein grand piano – which the late Freddie Mercury played on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ – featuring at the top of the coin. You can view the coin below.

Credit: Queen

The group’s logo is placed at the centre of the design and is underscored by the singer’s signature mic stick.

Brian May’s ‘Red Special’ guitar – which he still plays using an old sixpence to give his unique sound – also features alongside John Deacon’s Fender Precision Bass while Roger Taylor’s Ludwig bass drum is decorated with the Queen crest, as it appeared in the band’s early days.

In a statement May, said: “This is a big ‘Who could have imagined it?’ moment for us. When we began as Queen, even the first rung of the ladder to recognition seemed remote and unreachable. To have our band recognised and our music celebrated in this way is very touching – a real honour.”

Taylor added: “Marvellous, all this fuss over our band. I feel entirely spent.”

The commemorative coins are priced at £13 for an uncirculated coin right up to £2,100 for a gold proof coin. You can purchase them here.

Meanwhile, Queen are performing a benefit concert for Australian bushfire relief at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16, alongside Alice Cooper, k.d. lang, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham.