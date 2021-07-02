Queen are making £100,000 a day from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ biopic

Queen are reportedly making over £100,000 a day from Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film, which came out in 2018 and divided fans and critics, documented the late frontman’s journey from childhood through to joining the band and later starting a solo career.

Bohemian Rhapsody has made over $900million (£654m) at the box office at the time of writing, and according to new accounts from Customs House, the band – Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon – and Mercury’s estate, are seeing a big chunk of that money.

As Music News report, in the year before the blockbuster’s release, the band filed profits of £11.8m pre-tax, with a turnover of £21.9m.

Following the film’s release, though, Queen Productions registered a turnover of £42m in the 12 months dated to September 2020, making over £19m pre-tax.

Last year, Queen’s Brian May discussed the potential of a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel, saying he and the filmmakers “don’t really think there’s another movie there” despite having “looked at it pretty seriously”.

In the year following its release, Bohemian Rhapsody was been revealed to be the biggest-selling home video in the UK in 2019.

Meanwhile, the song that gave the movie its title became the first ever song from a UK band to be certified ‘diamond’ in the United States.

The certification, awarded by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), comes after a track reaches 10million sales or streaming equivalents in the US.