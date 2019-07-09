Queen, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi albums among the UK’s best-selling vinyl records in 2019 so far

A mix of beloved classics and newer titles make the list

Records by Queen, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Foals rank among the UK’s best-selling vinyl albums of 2019 so far.

According to Official Chart Company data, Queen’s ‘Greatest Hits’ has sold 15,700 copies on vinyl to become the UK’s best-selling vinyl album of the year so far. The soundtrack to the band’s blockbuster biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, is also on the list, which tallies sales from January until the end of June 2019.

Billie Eilish’s debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, came in second. Her 2017 EP ‘Don’t Smile at Me’ also came in at number 16.

The top-20 list unsurprisingly includes some beloved classics like Joy Division’s ‘Unknown Pleasures’ (which received a special 40th-anniversary reissue last month), Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ and Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’.

Albums released this year that made the list include Lewis Capaldi’s debut ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, Foals’ ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1’ and The Specials’ ‘Encore’.

See the top 20 best-selling vinyl albums of 2019 so far below, and find the full top 40 here.

1. Queen – ‘Greatest Hits’

2. Billie Eilish – ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

3. Joy Division – ‘Unknown Pleasures’

4. Fleetwood Mac – ‘Rumours’

5. Lewis Capaldi – ’Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’

6. Pink Floyd – ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’

7. David Bowie – ‘Legacy’

8. The Greatest Showman OST

9. Foals – ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1’

10. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody OST

11. Nirvana – ‘Nevermind’

12. Bruce Springsteen – ‘Western Stars’

13. Oasis – ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’

14. Amy Winehouse – ‘Back to Black’

15. The Specials – ‘Encore’

16. Billie Eilish – ‘Don’t Smile at Me’

17. Catfish & the Bottlemen – ‘The Balance’

18. Guardians Of The Galaxy Awesome Mix 1 OST

19. Bring Me The Horizon – ‘Amo’

20. George Ezra – ‘Staying at Tamara’s’