Queen‘s Brian May has joined Matt Lucas for a special performance of the actor’s charity single ‘Thank You Baked Potato’.

Read more: 50 geeky facts about Queen

Proceeds from the track, which is a reworking of Lucas’ ‘Baked Potato Song’ from TV quiz show Shooting Stars, are being donated to FeedNHS, a new campaign created by Lucas, actor Damian Lewis and his wife Helen McCroy.

Today (April 12), Lucas posted a video to his Twitter page featuring himself and Queen guitarist Brian May performing a duet of the single.

Advertisement

“Life. Made. I love you @DrBrianMay,” Lucas tweeted.

Last week, ‘Thank You Baked Potato’ charted at Number Two on the UK Singles Chart.

Speaking to The Official Big Top 40’s host Will Manning, Lucas said: “Thank you to everybody who downloaded it, you can still download it on thankyoubakedpotato.com, all the proceeds go to FeedNHS.”

Meanwhile, Brian May has stated that he believes humanity will “learn some great lessons” from the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Talking to ITV News, May discussed how the pandemic has affected him personally, as well as the wider conversation surrounding the virus.

“It’s a very hard time for everyone,” he said. “This is a tragedy. But there are things to be grateful for. There’s a lot of people who are in terrible times, and we’re gonna lose a lot of people. It might be me, since I’m an elderly and vulnerable person. But, you know, it’s not all bad — there are good things to look forward to, and this is only for now.”