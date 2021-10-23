Queen’s Brian May makes surprise appearance at Roger Taylor solo show

Brian May made a surprise appearance during Roger Taylor‘s show in London last night (October 22) – check out the fan-shot footage below.
The guitarist took the stage at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, where his Queen bandmate wrapped up a 14-date UK headline tour. Taylor was out on the road in support of his sixth solo album, ‘Outsider’, which arrived on October 1.
After performing a string of solo and classic Queen tracks – including ‘Under Pressure’ and ‘These Are the Days of Our Lives’ – Taylor wrapped up the main set by welcoming May onstage to cover Little Richard‘s ‘Tutti Frutti’.
“It’s my brother from another mother!” Taylor then told the crowd, making way for a rapturous applause for May. The pair then played a special rendition of Queen’s ‘A Kind Of Magic’ together.
Tune in here:
At Shepherd’s Bush empire @OfficialRMT 🎸🎸🎸 with Roger Taylor & Brian may @DrBrianMay 😄😄🎶🎶🎶 legendary gig !!! 👊🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/m4ghMAtxq4
— RunHammer11 (@Hammer11Run) October 22, 2021
Ahhhh Brian May went to see Roger Taylor tonight in London at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire! And he went on stage and they played together! 👏 pic.twitter.com/T9CpfLccei
— GELLY (@4Gelly) October 22, 2021
Meanwhile, Taylor recently revealed that Brian May had started working on a new Queen song but then “suddenly lost interest”.
“We started it in Nashville when we were all quite tired,” the drummer explained. “We couldn’t decide on a title and the lyric felt a little too negative for Queen, maybe. But it was pretty damn good, and I hope it comes to light.”
Earlier this month, Roger Taylor criticised anti-vaxxers for being “ignorant and stupid”. “But here we are; it’s a clear cut case,” he said. “Vaccinations have been with us a long time now, and they work. Please, get vaccinated.”