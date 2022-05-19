Queen, Diana Ross and Elton John announced for the Queen’s Jubilee concert

Queen, Diana Ross and Elton John have been announced for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert.

The star-studded event, which takes place at Buckingham Palace on June 4, also includes Duran Duran, Craig David, Eurovision singer Sam Ryder, Ella Eyre, Elbow, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Mabel, Jax Jones, Celeste, Andrea Bocelli, Sigala and Nile Rodgers, reports BBC News.

It comes after Queen guitarist Brian May previously let slip that he might be performing at the event alongside bandmates – Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert.

They will open the concert to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

“I don’t think I’m allowed to tell you this but I think something might happen,” the guitarist, who previously performed a guitar solo of the national anthem on top of Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Golden Jubilee in 2002, recently told the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

“There is talk of something happening. What can I tell you? We may be there, we may actually be there. Of course, it’s hard to follow standing on the roof of Buckingham Palace but you never know it might be possible.”

Elton John’s performance meanwhile will be pre-recorded because he is currently on a European tour.

The show, which will take place in front of the palace with an in-person audience of 10,000, is among the numerous celebrations planned to mark the Queen becoming the first British monarch to reign for 70 years. It will be broadcast live on BBC One and Radio 2.

A ballot for 5,000 tickets opened in March; some tickets will also be handed out to selected charities.