Queen make animated video for ‘Thank God It’s Christmas’ 35 years after festive single released

Queen have shared an animated video for their festive 1984 single, ‘Thank God It’s Christmas’.

The band’s original members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, devised the concept for the animated video with direction and production for the snowy nighttime scene by Justin Moon and Drew Gleason.

Advertisement

Taylor said in reference to the new video: “Ironically, Christmas tends to be such a stressful time for so many of us. So many emotions, joyful memories of past Christmas’ as delighted children and responsible adults / parents. It’s just a great relief when it finally happens.”

May said: “The video goes a little further by including a subtle reminder that we as humans now need to feel a responsibility for the welfare of ALL creatures on Earth – not just for our own benefit, and that of our grandchildren, but out of respect for the rights of the animals themselves.”

Prior to the new video, there were no visuals released along with the 1984 single.

In other news Queen and Adam Lambert have added five new dates to their forthcoming UK tour.

Advertisement

The band had already announced five nights at London’s O2 Arena in June 2020 along with two dates at the Manchester Arena.

Now they’ve added five more nights at the O2 to run throughout the month. Tickets are on sale now and you can buy them here.

Check out the tour dates in full below.

JUNE 2020

2 – The O2 Arena, London

3 – The O2 Arena, London

5– The O2 Arena, London

6 – The O2 Arena, London

8 – The O2 Arena, London

9 – The O2 Arena, London

11 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

12 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

17 – The O2 Arena, London

18 – The O2 Arena, London

20 – The O2 Arena, London

21 – The O2 Arena, London