Queen make animated video for ‘Thank God It’s Christmas’ 35 years after festive single released

"Let's hope / The snow will make this Christmas right"

Charlotte Krol
Adam Lambert, Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen + Adam Lambert perform
(L-R) Adam Lambert, Roger Taylor and Brian May of Queen + Adam Lambert perform on stage during their Rhapsody Tour opener at Rogers Arena on July 10, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. CREDIT: Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Queen have shared an animated video for their festive 1984 single, ‘Thank God It’s Christmas’.

The band’s original members, guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, devised the concept for the animated video with direction and production for the snowy nighttime scene by Justin Moon and Drew Gleason.

Taylor said in reference to the new video: “Ironically, Christmas tends to be such a stressful time for so many of us. So many emotions, joyful memories of past Christmas’ as delighted children and responsible adults / parents. It’s just a great relief when it finally happens.”

May said: “The video goes a little further by including a subtle reminder that we as humans now need to feel a responsibility for the welfare of ALL creatures on Earth – not just for our own benefit, and that of our grandchildren, but out of respect for the rights of the animals themselves.”

Prior to the new video, there were no visuals released along with the 1984 single.

In other news Queen and Adam Lambert have added five new dates to their forthcoming UK tour.

Queen’s Brian May

The band had already announced five nights at London’s O2 Arena in June 2020 along with two dates at the Manchester Arena.

Now they’ve added five more nights at the O2 to run throughout the month. Tickets are on sale now and you can buy them here. 

Check out the tour dates in full below.

JUNE 2020
2 – The O2 Arena, London
3 – The O2 Arena, London
5– The O2 Arena, London
6 – The O2 Arena, London
8 – The O2 Arena, London
9 – The O2 Arena, London
11 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
12 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
17 – The O2 Arena, London
18 – The O2 Arena, London
20 – The O2 Arena, London
21 – The O2 Arena, London

