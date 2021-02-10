Queen reschedule UK ‘Rhapsody Tour’ for 2022 and add new dates

Queen and Adam Lambert have rescheduled their forthcoming UK tour yet again and added new dates.

The band were set to head out on a huge UK and European tour last summer, but the jaunt was rescheduled to May – July 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But the dates have now been rescheduled to 2022 kicking off with two shows at the AO Arena Manchester on May 30 and 31. They have also added two extra UK shows at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow on June 2 and 3.

Advertisement

Tickets for the latter gigs are on sale now and can be purchased here. You can see the full list of rescheduled dates below, which also include a 10 night residency at London’s O2 Arena.

“Under continuing Europe-wide Covid restrictions there’s no possible way the tour can go ahead as planned for this year,” Queen +Adam Lambert said today. “The prospect of again not being able to look forward to performingand getting to experience those wonderful audiences is just heartbreaking.”

All previously purchased tickets continue to be valid for the corresponding rescheduled shows.

Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase for information on ticket exchanges for the new dates.

In a statement the band added: “We wish to make it clear. None of the shows from 2020 and 2021 have been cancelled, just re-arranged due to COVID-19. We really do hope that as many people as possible who were booked for those original dates in 2020 will still be able to join us for the shows.”

Advertisement

Queen + Adam Lambert will play:

30 May 2022 Manchester AO Arena

31 May 2022 Manchester AO Arena

2 June 2022 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

3 June 2022 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

5 June 2022 London The O2

6 June 2022 London The O2

8 June 2022 London The O2

9 June 2022 London The O2

11 June 2022 Birmingham Utilita Arena

12 June 2022 Birmingham Utilita Arena

14 June 2022 London The O2

15 June 2022 London The O2

17 June 2022 London The O2

18 June 2022 London The O2

20 June 2022 London The O2

21 June 2022 London The O2

Meanwhile, Queen’s music was recently added to TikTok with up to 10 of the band’s classic hits – including ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘Another One Bites The Dust’, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ and ‘We Will Rock You’ – being made available on the app for fans worldwide to use in their video creations.

Other hits from their back catalogue on TikTok, included ‘Under Pressure’, ‘We Are The Champions’, ‘I Want To Break Free’, ‘Somebody To Love’, ‘Killer Queen’ and ‘Radio Ga Ga’

The account was launched in partnership with the band and its label partners Universal Music Group and Hollywood Records.