Queen have called on Donald Trump to stop using their music for his presidential campaign.

It comes after the US President recently used their 1977 hit ‘We Will Rock You’ on his new account on social media platform Triller.

The band have ordered it to be pulled from the service, which is seen as a rival to TikTok. The clip has gone on to clock up over one million views, according to BBC News.

A spokesperson said it’s an “uphill battle” and the band have “repeatedly taken issue with the Trump campaign”.

“Queen continues to oppose and try to block usage of their songs,” a spokesperson added.

This is the second time in the last year that Trump has used the track in a campaign video.The band blocked the US President from using the hit in October 2019 after it was used in its entirety.

Queen previously locked horns with Trump in 2016 when the then-Presidential candidate walked onstage at the Republican National Convention to ‘We Are the Champions’.

In response, the band said they did not want their “music associated with any mainstream or political debate in any country” and said they didn’t want the 1977 song “to be used as an endorsement of Mr Trump and the political views of the Republican Party”.

Earlier this summer, The Rolling Stones warned Trump to stop using their music at his rallies and events or face a lawsuit.

The band have already served the US President with multiple cease and desist directives after he began playing their songs at events on his 2016 presidential campaign.

Earlier, this month Neil Young also filed a lawsuit against Trump over the unauthorised use of his music at his campaign rallies.

“The Campaign has wilfully ignored Plaintiff’s telling it not to play the songs and wilfully proceeded to play the songs despite a lack of license,” the lawsuit read on Young’s website.

It continued: “The Campaign does not now have, and did not at the time of the Tulsa rally, have a license or Plaintiff’s permission to play the two Songs at any public political event.”

The lawsuit added that Young is seeking “statutory damages in the maximum amount allowed for wilful copyright infringement”.