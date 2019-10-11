‘Queen & Slim’ soundtrack to feature new songs by Lauryn Hill, Vince Staples, Megan Thee Stallion

The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith

Lauryn Hill, Vince Staples and Megan Thee Stallion will contribute new songs to the soundtrack of Queen & Slim, a new movie about a “black Bonnie & Clyde”.

As Variety reported yesterday (October 11), other artists with new material on the 17-song soundtrack include Lil Baby, Tiana Major9 and EarthGang, as well as Coast Contra with BJ the Chicago Kid and Syd. 6lack and Mereba will appear alongside Vince Staples on his song.

The soundtrack will be released on Motown on November 15, shortly before the movie hits theatres on November 27. A video was released yesterday for ‘Collide’, British soul singer Tiana Major9’s collaboration with Atlanta rap duo EarthGang. Watch it below:

Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Black Mirror) and Jodie Turner-Smith (The Neon Demon) as a couple on a first date who later become fugitives after an altercation with the police.

“Terrified and in fear for their lives, the man, a retail employee, and the woman, a criminal defense lawyer, are forced to go on the run. But the incident is captured on video and goes viral, and the couple unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief and pain for people across the country,” its official synopsis reads. Watch the trailer below:

Queen & Slim is the feature film debut of director Melina Matsoukas, who has directed episodes of Insecure and Master of None as well as music videos for Beyoncé, Solange, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, among other stars. Its screenplay was written by Lena Waithe (Master of None, The Chi).

The Queen & Slim cast also includes Chloë Sevigny, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, country musician Sturgill Simpson (credited under his birth name John Sturgill Simpson), Indya Moore and Bokeem Woodbine.