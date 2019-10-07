Queen Zee announce split: “It has been an honour to be a voice for the freaks, weirdos and queers”

"We are not mourning a loss, we celebrating our time together"





Rising Liverpool punk band Queen Zee have announced their split, revealing that they are parting ways to focus on individual projects.

The band, who released their acclaimed self-titled debut album earlier this year, told fans today that they were in more of a mood of celebration rather than mourning as they looked to the future.

“Dear Queens, it’s with a heavy heart that we announce the end of Queen Zee,” wrote the band on social media. “It has been an honour to be a voice for the freaks, weirdos and queers for the last three years. To share stages, basements and back rooms with you most beautiful people and rejoice in the noise. This band has taken us on the greatest personal journeys of our lives so far. Yet it is only a chapter. We are not mourning a loss, we celebrating our time together.”

They continued: “We are overwhelmingly proud of all Queen zee has accomplished in our short time, and incredibly grateful for the love that has been shown to this project. Now it is time to get excited about our futures, as friends and creatives, whatever they may be.

“Keep fighting, keep writing, keep creating, keep loving, keep relentlessly spreading positivity in every way that you can. To everyone who loved Queen Zee, it is now your turn to do it. Raise Your Sissy Fists, Zee, Jay, Frank, Dave and Ash.”

Speaking to NME about the band’s mission statement earlier this year, singer Zee told us: “There’s two sides to the expectation to us. Some people expect us to be a queer indie-pop ban, which we’re not.

“Then, I think people expecting us to be a scary punk band are shocked when we come out with pink jeans and lipstick.”

NME hailed their debut album as “Flipping typically testosterone-fuelled music on its head” with a record that “combines incisive lyrics with punk noise to forge insistent anthems for the LGBTQIA community”.