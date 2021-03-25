Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ becomes first ‘diamond’ single for a UK band

Queen have become the first ever UK band to have a song certified ‘diamond’, reaching the milestone for their iconic 1975 hit ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

The certification, awarded by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), comes after a track reaches 10million sales or streaming equivalents in the United States.

Reflecting on the achievement in a statement, Brian May said: “This is incredible news. At times like this I have to pinch myself to be sure it’s real.

“All those wild dreams we had — this is beyond any of them. Huge thanks to all who have believed in us over the years.

The band’s drummer Roger Taylor added: “It’s a wonderful and gratifying thought to know the song has reached out and connected with so many people!”

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ spent nine weeks at the top of the UK charts upon its release in 1975, and a further five upon Freddie Mercury’s death in 1991.

A Queen biopic named after the song, starring Rami Malek as the late frontman Mercury made nearly $1 billion (£760 million) worldwide since its release in October 2018.

Queen, who perform live with Adam Lambert on vocals, are set to head out on a ‘Rhapsody Tour’ across the UK next year.

The band were set to head out on a huge UK and European tour last summer, but the jaunt was rescheduled to May – July 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and has now been pushed back to next year.

In a statement the band said: “We wish to make it clear. None of the shows from 2020 and 2021 have been cancelled, just re-arranged due to COVID-19. We really do hope that as many people as possible who were booked for those original dates in 2020 will still be able to join us for the shows.”