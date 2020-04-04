Queen guitarist Brian May has stated that he believes humanity will “learn some great lessons” from the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to ITV News, May discussed how the pandemic has affected him personally, as well as the wider conversation surrounding the virus.

“It’s a very hard time for everyone,” he said. “This is a tragedy. But there are things to be grateful for. There’s a lot of people who are in terrible times, and we’re gonna lose a lot of people. It might be me, since I’m an elderly and vulnerable person. But, you know, it’s not all bad — there are good things to look forward to, and this is only for now.”

Discussing his experience self-isolating at home in London, May said: “I’ve been through some dark times, and I am a depressive, really. So I found it very difficult at first, especially the loss of freedom. But I’m kind of getting through it. And I find that there are joys to be found in isolation. There’s a lot of stuff. People are getting very creative.”

He added: “When we come out of this, I think there will be some great lessons we have learned. I hope we remember the lessons that we’ve learned — that we can work from home, the cars can stop, the planes can stop, the air can get clear. I mean, suddenly we can all breathe again. That’s gonna save countless lives. There’s no animals being knocked down on the roads anymore, and our wildlife rescue is experiencing a tremendous difference.

“All these things which we think are part of our society and can’t be got rid of, all the evils that humanity has brought to the world, they’re not inevitable. Maybe we can change. Maybe we need a new direction.”

At the start of the year May discussed the depression that “engulfed” him over the Christmas period. “There’s something about this time of the year that paralyses me,” he said.

While self-isolating at home, the Queen guitarist has been teaching fans how to play some of the band’s most famous tracks on guitar as part of a live stream series.

Queen recently rescheduled their ‘Rhapsody’ UK tour from summer 2020 to the following year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. See a list of every gig, festival and tour affected by the virus here.