Queen’s Brian May regrets never working with John Lennon

Queen‘s Brian May says he regrets never having managed to collaborate with John Lennon.

Across his career both as a solo artist and with his band, May has worked with a host of artists including David Bowie, Black Sabbath, Status Quo and more.

In a new piece with The Guardian where fans asked May questions, one wanted to know which artist he regretted not having the chance to work with.

May responded: “I very seldom turn down a collaboration. A regret is that I didn’t get the chance to work with John Lennon.”

He added: “The Beatles didn’t always agree, they were always pulling and pushing – a bit like us and Queen – and I think John would be such a stronger pusher and puller. You’d have to work really hard to keep up, to believe in your instincts. I could imagine us hitting it off.”

Elsewhere, May said this month that it’s “not impossible” that the band could discuss playing Glastonbury Festival in the future.

Back in 2019, May explained why the band would “never” play the festival, before doubling down on the comments this year.

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis previously called May a “danger to farming” and criticised the guitarist’s opposition to the controversial badger cull – arguing that the process is a fight against the impact that bovine TB can cause when cattle become infected.

May then said the band will never play Worthy Farm because “Michael Eavis has frequently insulted me, and I don’t particularly enjoy that. What bothers me more is that he’s in favour of the badger cull, which I regard as a tragedy and an unnecessary crime against wildlife.”

Now, he’s opened the door to a potential burying of the hatchet, saying: You can never say never.”

May was knighted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace earlier this year. May was included in the 2023 New Year’s Honours list alongside the Lionesses and more, both for his work in music and his history as an animal rights activist.