Queen’s Brian May teams up with London band King’s Daughters on new track ‘Get Up’

Queen‘s Brian May has joined forces with upcoming London band King’s Daughters on ‘Get Up’ – which has been released to raise the spirits of fans during the coronavirus lockdown.

The guitarist has lent his talents to the uplifting track, as well as appearing in the music video alongside the band themselves and fans from 44 different countries across the world who submitted their own video clips.

The video also sees May summoning the spirit of his 2002 performance on the roof of Buckingham Palace, as he plays guitar on his rooftop in Kensington, west London.

Speaking of the track, May said: “It feels like an amazingly healing song.

“It’s an emotionally lifting track and we thought if ever there was a time to release the track, then this is it. This might be the worst time to launch a career, but we feel good about it and we’ve teamed up with mental health charity MIND to benefit them. They’ll be invaluable in helping people through this.”

Talia Dean, the lead singer of King’s Daughters, said: “Working with Brian just allowed the song to come to life. I’d played it to him before, but when he first talked about recording the track in the studio, we were just floored.

“We couldn’t believe it and took a minute or two to realise what has happening. He just loved the track, and now he’s turned it into this huge anthem – it’s bigger than we could have imagined it to be. He got the message and he understood the heart behind it.”

GET UP by Kings Daughters, produced by and featuring Brian May, is out today.

In partnership with MIND, 10 per cent of each purchase of the song goes to the charity.