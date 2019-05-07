Queen’s Brian May wants another Live Aid to tackle climate change

A good idea?

Queen guitarist Brian May has expressed his hope that another concert on the epic scale of Live Aid will take place to tackle climate change.

The guitarist played an integral role at the original event in 1985, when Queen played arguably the most famous gig of their entire career.

But while the gig saw Phil Collins racking up huge air miles as he travelled on Concorde to perform in London and Philadelphia on the same day, Brian reckons that another Live Aid show to tackle climate change might be a good idea.

“It probably would take the younger generation to take that bull by the horns,” May told The Daily Mirror. “We’d help in any way we can but I think that’s what it would require.”

However, it might not be as easy as the original gigs – which saw the likes of David Bowie, Elton John, U2, Paul McCartney and Sting all performing in a bid to eradicate poverty.

“People have seen so many concerts since Live Aid purporting to be solving the problems of the world so it’s not quite as easy as it seems,” Brian admitted.

This comes after Queen’s Live Aid show played a huge role in Bohemian Rhapsody, their biopic which hit cinemas last year.

Last month, it was reported that the Oscar winning biopic had grossed nearly $1 billion (£760 million) after taking in box office receipts of over $900 (£687 million) around the world. It is now the highest grossing biopic of all time.