Queen’s Freddie Mercury thought ‘Somebody To Love’ was “better” than ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, according to a roadie who once worked with the band.

Speaking to Greatest Hits Radio after ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was named ‘greatest song of all time’ by over 6500 listeners, former roadie and author of Queen Uncovered Peter Hince remembers the band coming up with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and Mercury’s thoughts on the track.

Speaking to Greatest Hits Radio he explained: “The band were recording [album] ‘Night At The Opera’ and we were going around all these different studios in London and doing bits in each place so I was hearing bits and pieces of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, but I didn’t hear the whole thing for quite some time. I remember hearing the opera bit and thinking it’s going to be an introduction tape for the live show – I had no idea it was a song!”

He continued: “The video is arguably what helped it become so huge in Britain…and the other thing is that, sadly, Freddie isn’t around anymore and it’s one of his legacies that piece of music so is still something people find very emotional.

“Also, nothing really had been done like it before and probably nothing since – with all the technology now it is easier to get certain studio effects whereas with Queen it was all about spending enormous amounts of time and being incredibly innovative. So I think part of [it’s appeal] is in the fact that it took so long to do and it was this real labour of love for Fred.’

“…Freddie actually said ‘Somebody To Love’ was a better piece of songwriting than Bo Rap. He felt that as a pure piece of songwriting it was better,” he concluded.

Queen had a further 18 entires in the poll, including ‘Under Pressure’ with David Bowie and ‘Somebody to Love: Live at Wembley’ with George Michael.

Greatest Hits Radio’s Network Content Director, Andy Ashton said in a statement: “In a time we’ve attracted our highest ever audience figures, this year’s chart has attracted our highest ever number of votes.

“It’s great to have heard from so many people passionate about the songs of the ’70s, ’80s & ’90s, and knowing that so many of them have been tuning in to share in this incredible week of music with us just goes to show that these legendary songs from legendary artists are loved now more than ever. We can’t wait to keep playing them on Greatest Hits Radio.”

Last month, Queen and Adam Lambert began their 2023 ‘Rhapsody’ tour in Baltimore.

The legendary band launched the acclaimed show back in 2019, and brought it to the UK, Ireland and Europe last year. Per a press release, Queen and their frontman Lambert promised an “even more ambitious show” at the upcoming dates.