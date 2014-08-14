Josh Homme salutes crowdsurfer in wheelchair during Queens Of The Stone Age’s Sziget performance

Frontman labels fan "the baddest motherfucker out there" at Hungarian festival

Skrillex headlined the third night of Hungary’s Sziget Festival (Wednesday 13 August), drawing the main stage’s largest crowd so far. Accompanied by an assortment of smoke machines and an impressive laser light show, the Los Angeles-based DJ/producer showcased tracks from recent LP ‘Recess’ interspersed with a number of covers, including the Beastie Boys’ ‘Intergalactic’.

Earlier in the day, Nottingham singer-songwriter Jake Bugg played an hour-long set drawing from both of his albums to date (last year’s ‘Shangri La’ and 2012’s self-titled debut). Despite previously declaring “I hate music festivals so much”, Bugg described the Sziget crowd as “a great audience” before ending his set with early single ‘Lightning Bolt’.

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme was also in talkative mood during his band’s set the previous evening (August 12), taking the opportunity during the instrumental break of ‘No One Knows’ to tell the audience, “It’s so fucking beautiful here.” Later on, after noticing an audience member who was crowd surfing in a wheelchair, he dedicated the next song to him and commented: “That’s the baddest motherfucker out there.”

The band, who return to the UK later this month to co-headline Reading and Leeds with Paramore, played a career-spanning set comprising songs from all their studio albums except 1998’s ‘Queens Of The Stone Age’. After ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’ and ‘The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret’ from 2000 breakthrough LP ‘Rated R’, Homme described ‘Fairweather Friends’ as “a song about everyone that isn’t here”.

Earlier in the day, Brody Dalle opened the A38 Stage performing tracks from recently released debut solo album ‘Diploid Love’. Before launching into ‘Sick Of It All’ by her former band The Distillers, she informed the crowd, who readily obliged: “I really like circle pits. Do you like circle pits? Let’s do this!”. Their youngest son Orrin Ryder Homme, who is on tour with Dalle and husband Josh Homme, celebrated his third birthday at the event.

Situated on an island on the Danube river, Sziget (now in its 22nd year) will play host to 400,000 revellers over the course of its week long duration, with sets from Manic Street Preachers, La Roux, The Prodigy, OutKast, Wild Beasts, Darkside and Calvin Harris still to come.

Queens Of The Stone Age played:

‘You Think I Ain’t Worth A Dollar, But I Feel Like A Millionaire’

‘No One Knows’

‘First It Giveth’

‘My God Is The Sun’

‘Burn The Witch’

‘Smooth Sailing’

‘I Sat By The Ocean’

‘Make It Wit Chu’

‘If I Had A Tail’

‘Little Sister’

‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’

‘The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret’

‘Fairweather Friends’

‘Sick, Sick, Sick’

‘Go With The Flow’

‘A Song For The Dead’