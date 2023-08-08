Queens Of The Stone Age add new date to 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Queens Of The Stone Age have added a new UK show to their upcoming tour of the UK and Ireland.

The update follows the announcement that their ‘The End Is Nero’ tour will arrive in the UK and Europe later this year – kicking off with a now-sold-out show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on November 4.

After making stops across Luxembourg, Paris, Frankfurt, Berlin, Dusseldorf and Antwerp, Josh Homme and co. will play a series of live sets in the UK, including a spot at the O2 Arena in London on November 15.

Advertisement

Now, it has been announced that an extra UK date has been added to the scheduled tour for the end of 2023 – a gig at the International Centre in Bournemouth on November 16.

The show will take place just after the rock veterans play in the UK capital, and two days before they head over to Glasgow for a slot at the OVO Hydro arena. Queens of The Stone Age pre-sale starts tomorrow (August 9) at 10am BST, and the general on-sale will go live on Friday (August 11) at 10am local time – available here.

The announcement comes as the band gear up to kick off the US leg of their ‘The End Is Nero’ tour tonight (August 8), with a performance in Philadelphia. The tour dates are all in support of their latest album ‘In Times New Roman’, which arrived earlier this year.

In a four-star review of the new album, NME praised the band as “using pain to encourage a rawness in their sound that’s been absent since 2007’s ‘Era Vulgaris’”.

It also comes following their mammoth sets at Glastonbury festival – which saw footage of their circle pit go viral – and Mad Cool festival. For the latter, NME described their set as being “one of their strongest festival sets to date” and arguably the “most captivating” performance of the entire three-day event.

Advertisement

To celebrate the tour kicking off later tonight, the band recently unveiled the brand new video for “Negative Space”, created by, starring and directed by Liam Lynch. Check it out below.

In other Queens Of The Stone Age news, Homme recently shared his thoughts on musicians who don’t play their biggest hits in favour of newer material.

“I understand that I’m always going to play ‘No One Knows’ because I still like playing that song and that’s something that it’s an agreement with the audience. I assume that this is a part of coming here to see us, and here you go,” he began.

“When there’s bands that don’t want to play their big song or their big songs, I always think it’s a little c**ty to do that. Acting like a song that a lot of people like is a burden is just a strange reaction to the gift that your fans have given you. Seems like an odd reaction.”