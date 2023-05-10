Queens Of The Stone Age and The Offspring artist Frank Kozik dies, aged 61

It has been announced that Frank Kozik — an artist who has worked with the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, Green Day, Pearl Jam and more — has died aged 61.

News of the artist’s passing was confirmed on his social media page earlier today (May 10), via a statement, which explained how he died on May 6, and the loss came as a shock to his family. “Frank was a man larger than himself, an icon in each genre he worked in. He dramatically changed the industry he was a part of,” it read.

“He was a creative force of nature. We are so beyond lucky and honoured to have been part of his journey, and he will be missed beyond what words could ever express.”

Kozik was an acclaimed artist, whose work was highly celebrated across the music world throughout the ‘90s. Self-taught, he began his career by designing posters for local punk bands in the Austin music scene throughout the 1980s.

Eventually, his work caught the attention of some of the biggest rock artists of the following decade, including Nirvana, Green Day, Pearl Jam and The White Stripes — all of which he would later design concert and tour posters for.

Among his most famous work is the album artwork for The Offspring’s fifth studio album, ‘Americana’, Melvins‘ ‘Houdini’ and Queens Of The Stone Age’s self-titled debut in 1998. He also designed tour posters for artists outside of the rock scene, including hip-hop group the Beastie Boys.

His work included contributions to music videos too. For example, he directed the visuals for Soundgarden’s 1996 track ‘Pretty Noose’, which featured on their fifth LP, ‘Down On The Upside’. Check out the video below.

In 1993, Kozik started his own record label, titled Man’s Ruin, which ran up until 2001, and released over 200 records. This included releases from artists including Melvins, Kyuss, Entombed, Queens Of The Stone Age and more. Upon closing the label, he then turned his efforts to the art toy movement (via Consequence).

Following the news of his passing, numerous members of the entertainment world have taken to social media to pay tribute to the artist.

D.Norsen, a graphic designer for acts including The Grateful Dead hailed Kozik as “one of the all time greats,” in his tribute, while Rocket Recordings added: “Saddened to hear the news about the very untimely death of Frank Kozik. He was a huge influence on the early days of Rocket, so much so he designed our first logo. A huge and sad loss for DIY art and culture. Rest In Power Frank.” Find more responses below.

So sorry to hear of the passing of Frank Kozik, one of his first posters was for Pigface in 1991 which he graciously allowed us to reproduce a couple of years ago. — Martin Atkins

For Frank Kozik. One of the all time greats. — d.norsen

Frank Kozik created some of my favorite rock posters back in the day. Rest In Peace — Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

RIP Frank Kozik, whose day glo nightmare show posters and album covers were the visual soundtrack of the more brutal precincts of '90s indie/alt-rock. He also founded Man's Ruin Records, releasing Kyuss, Killdozer, Turbonegro, Melvins and many other superb blights on pop culture. — Michael Azerrad

Frank Kozik, who produced posters and other artwork for Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Queens of the Stone Age, the Offspring, the Melvins, the White Stripes and the Beastie Boys, among many others, has died at age 61. — Eric Alper

We are devastated by the loss of creative visionary Frank Kozik. As a tribute to his memory, a portion of the sales from all Frank Kozik products will be given to his family. — Kidrobot

RIP Frank Kozik, King of the Concert Poster. I always wished I could visit the world you created, even if i would have gotten beheaded by a panda. — Michael Tedder

I'm glad I have this evidence and reminder of the brilliance of Frank Kozik. Beneath the dayglo and funny animals, there was an understanding of the violent psychoses powering American life. Rest triumphant. — Bruce Adams

