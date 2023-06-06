Queens Of The Stone Age announce 2023 North American Tour

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced a 2023 North American tour titled ‘The End Is Nero’ that kicks off in August.

The 28-city-date tour will commence in Sterling Heights, Michigan at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre. From there, the band will make stops in Toronto, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., New York, Atlanta and more. ‘The End Is Nero’ tour will wind down at its final stops in Seattle, San Francisco and Sacramento.

The east coast leg of the tour will feature support from Phantogram and The Armed. Viagra Boys and Jehnny Beth will support on the mid-west and west coast dates.

According to a press release, the band shared: “‘The End Is Nero’ tour is an invitation from Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore to come celebrate the end of the world, which we hear is ‘in a month or two.'”

It continued: “They would like to encourage the obscene and the clean, the outcasts and the weirdos, and anyone and everyone in between to attend, this is where you belong. Leave your judgment at the door, bring anything and everything else.”

The tour arrives ahead of Queens Of The Stone Age’s eighth album ‘In Times New Roman’ which is set for release on June 8 via Matador. Citi pre-sales for the tour begin Tuesday, June 6th at 10am local time, with public on-sale following Friday June 9th, 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and check out the full dates below.

Queens of the Stone Age The End is Nero tour dates are:

AUGUST

3 – Sterling Heights, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

4 – Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

5 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE Outdoors

7 – Bridgeport, CT, Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8 – Philadelphia, PA, TD Pavilion at the Mann

9 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

11 – Portland, ME, Cross Insurance Arena

12 – Queens, NY, Forest Hills Stadium

15 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

16 – Asheville, NC, Rabbit Rabbit

18 – Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

19 – Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

SEPTEMBER

16 – Chicago, IL, Riot Fest

17 – Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

19 – Omaha, NE, Steelhouse

20 – Kansas City, MO, Starlight Theatre

22 – Indianapolis, IN, TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 – St. Louis, MO, Saint Louis Music Park

24 – Louisville, KY, Louder Than Life

26 – Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

27 – Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

29 – Denver, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

30 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Great Saltair

OCTOBER

2 – Portland, OR, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

3 – Vancouver, BC, Pacific Coliseum

4 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

6 – San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

8 – Sacramento, CA, Aftershock

In other Queens Of The Stone Age news, the band recently released their second single from ‘In Times New Roman’ titled ‘Carnavoyeur’. They also announced advanced listening parties for the release of their new album.

It was announced that Josh Homme and co. will be headlining The Other Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Taking place on June 25, the Glastonbury set will close off a series of UK shows including stops in Cardiff, Halifax and Margate. These gigs also mark their first time playing in the UK since their headline show at Finsbury Park in 2018.

Last week (May 28) the band gave a live debut to another song from their forthcoming LP. Playing at Massachusetts’ Boston Calling festival, the five-piece performed a new track titled ‘Negative Space’.

That gig was only their second show in the past three years after they made their live comeback in Ohio on May 27.