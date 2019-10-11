Queens of the Stone Age announce vinyl reissue series

The first four Queen of the Stone Age albums are getting a re-release

Queens of the Stone Age have announced a vinyl reissue series, with their first four albums for Interscope Records getting a re-release.

‘Rated R’ and ‘Songs for the Deaf’ will be reissued on November 22 whilst ‘Lullabies to Paralyze’ and ‘Era Vulgaris’ will arrive a month later, on December 20.

You can see some images of the new vinyl reissues below.

Last week (October 4), Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme teased that a Desert Sessions world tour might be “coming soon” after the recent resurrection of his musical collective.

Reforming after an absence of sixteen years, the 11th and 12th volumes of the Desert Sessions are due to arrive on October 25.

Now, when fans visit the “world tour” section of the official Desert Sessions website, they’re greeted with a blank list of dates and the all-important words “coming soon.”

Speaking to NME, Homme explained how the group began recording again after they headed out to the Californian desert in December 2018.

“There’s a bit of mental disrobing that goes on as you drive to the desert.” Homme explained.

“As a musician, particularly in this day and age, you have a bit of armour on to protect yourself from grabbing hands and chatting mouths and closed ears. You do it to insulate yourself. But on the way to Joshua Tree, you take a lot of that off – which is ultimately a combination of insecurity and bravado – and you really empty your pockets of the residual of trying to protect yourselves.”